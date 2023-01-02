Konami: 'We Are Planning New Games for Well-Known Series' for This Year - News

Konami in its New Years 2023 greeting published on Famitsu (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) teased it will announce new games in some of its well-known series this year.

"Happy New Year to all game fans," reads Konami's New Years 2023 greeting. "Thank you very much for enjoying many of Konami’s games last year. This year is the Year of the Rabbit, and we are planning new games for well-known series, with the aim of making even greater strides.

"In addition, new projects that we have yet to announce to you are also deeply and quietly underway. Please look forward to Konami’s future announcements."

Konami in partnership with other developers and companies last year announced a remake of Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f, the interactive video streaming experience for the series called Silent Hill: Ascension, and a film adaptation project for the series titled Return to Silent Hill.

Silent Hill: The Short Message has been rated for the PlayStation 5 in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. This project has yet to be announced.

