Floppy Knights Out Now for Switch - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Developer Rose City Games announced the turn-based tactics meets card-game strategy game, Floppy Knights, is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

The 2.0 update is also now available on existing platforms - the Xbox One and PC. The update adds 24 new levels, over 50 new cards, and new playable characters.

View the 2.0 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Meet the Floppy Knights: tangible projections summoned from floppy disks! Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor & her robot-arm bestie, square off in turn-based battles. Select your Knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy for victory!

Key Features:

Turn-based tactics meet card battler.

Vibrant world with hand-drawn visuals by Marlowe Dobbe (Dicey Dungeons).

Includes all downloadable content side quests with 24 new levels and over 50 new cards.

Approachable difficulty, plus assist options available.

Special challenge levels and secondary objectives to complete.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles