Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 19, 2023

Publisher Kalpyso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios announced Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on January 19, 2023.

Read details on the game below:

In Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale, it’s time to see if ye truly have what it takes to become the greatest pirate of the Caribbean! Set sail on the vast and beautiful Caribbean Sea as players commence their journey with their sights on eternal gold and glory. Choose from 18 unique ship types and customize distinct features from the flag and weaponry to the hull and figurehead. It’s a vast world out there, but you are never truly alone, and players will encounter historical pirate captains who they must decide is friend or foe. Take on trading convoys and settlements in tactical turn-based battles to relieve them of the burden of wealth, and then use your (stolen) riches to upgrade your formidable fleet. With a mighty fleet and enough gold, you might be able to keep your crew happy. But be warned! You are an elected captain, after all, and it is your duty to maintain your crew’s morale, or else mutiny could be on the horizon…

Become the Pirate of All Pirates

You are not born a great pirate, but we give you the tools to make you THE great pirate. Customize your own flag under which your fleet will sail. As you gain experience, your notoriety and skills will improve. Roleplay with more than 35 distinct pirate’s skills on your way to claim your pirate throne.

Raid and Voyage the Caribbean Sea

The Caribbean of the 17th century is dominated by the four colonial powers of the Old World. Being a pirate is not your fault, but it is your responsibility! Take action to relieve the Spanish, Dutch, French and English colonies from their burden of drowning in riches. But be wary! Unless you are sure you are the biggest fish in the sea, don’t venture out too early or too far from your trusted hometown port.

Engage in Tactical Naval Battles

A ship is safe in a harbor, but that’s not what ships are made for. Fight in tactical turn-based naval battles on a hexagonal grid of epic proportions. Use your wits when raiding a convoy or a settlement. Victory is determined by a clever combination of your ship’s distinct armament with the varying and rough conditions of the sea.

Upgrade Your Fleet

It is your job to maintain and upkeep a formidable fleet before facing the cannon hail of those mighty warships lurking in the seas. Combining distinct upgrades of your ship’s basic gear, such as weaponry, hull, mast, or figurehead allows for more than 360 unique loadouts.

Meet Your Crew’s Needs

As an elected captain of the ship, it is your responsibility to split the spoils and riches with your crew. Agreeing on so-called ‘articles of capture’ clearly define the objectives you embark on before leaving port. Remember the whispers of mutiny below the decks can lead to nasty outcome. After all, you are an elected captain and not placed by the grace of the Lord.

Parley with Infamous Pirate Legends

On your journey to become the most fearsome, most glorious pirate captain, you will have the opportunity to get to know several historic pirates. Choose your foes and companions wisely…

Command Historical Ships

Featuring 18 unique types of ships such as Ship of the Line, Frigate, War Galleon, and many more.

Drown in Quests

Sink more than 25 hours into stories set in the Golden Age of Piracy. The world is your oyster after all. Governors and fellow pirate companion provide you with valuable questlines where a few doubloons can be made. Also don’t forget to seek out the local tavern and eavesdrop on the latest rumors. A bottle of rum loosens the tongue, showing the way to treasures otherwise hidden…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

