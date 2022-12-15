Ys X: Nordics Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Falcom has announced Ys X: Nordics for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in 2023. No word yet on a release in the West.

The game is the latest numbered entry in the series, as well as the 35th anniversary title in the Ys action RPG franchise.

Read details on the game below:

Four years have passed since the release of the action RPG Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, which launched for PlayStation 4 in 2019 to high praise from players in Japan and worldwide…

In celebration of the Ys series’ 35th anniversary, the latest numbered entry Ys X: Nordics will launch for multiple platforms in 2023.

The setting is the northern sea Obelia Bay, which is made up of countless islands big and small. After completing his adventures in the Ancient Kingdom of Ys, young adventurer Adol Christin encounters a maritime people known as “Normans” in this new land. Who are they? And who are the “Griegers,” immortal undead who attack humans…?

The battle system used up until Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been drastically revamped! The new “Cross Action” system allows the player to fight using two modes according the situation. In the speedy “Solo Mode,” the player controls one character with the help of automatic attacks and support from their partner. In “Combination Mode,” the player can simultaneously control a series of actions for both characters to take on formidable foes in back-and-forth combat.

Additionally, Ys X: Nordics allows you to control a ship for the first time in the series. Explore vast oceans using sea maps as your guide and engage in naval battles against enemy ships in this new feature that adds to “the joy of adventure” that the series is known for. Other new systems include the special ability “Mana Action,” which significantly expands the degree of freedom on fields and in dungeons.

Ys X: Nordics is a brand-new adventure set in the northern sea Obelia Bay, featuring young adventurer Adol Christin as the protagonist. Please look forward to this latest title in the Ys series, from the development team that brought you Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

