Super Nintendo World to Open in Hollywood on February 17, 2023

by, posted 3 days ago

Universal Studios and Nintendo have announced Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023.

The Nintendo-themed land when it opens early next year will feature a Mario Kart ride with augmented reality, the Toadstool Cafe, and the 1-UP Factory merchandise store. You can also purchase a Power-Up Band.

The Hollywood version of Super Nintendo World will not feature Yoshi's Adventure ride that is in Universal Studios Japan version of the land.

Super Nintendo World is also under construction at Universal's upcoming Epic Universe park in Florida.

