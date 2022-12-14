Process of Elimination Arrives in April for PS4 and Switch in the West - News

Publisher NIS America announced Process of Elimination will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on April 11, 2023 and in Europe on April 14.

The game is already out in Japan for the Switch and PS4.

The Limited Edition is available for pre-orders on the NIS America Online Store with a $69.99 price. It includes the Deluxe Edition, the original soundtrack, the "Case Files" hardcover art book, "he Game is Afoot" keychain, and collector’s box.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Quartering Duke, an infamous serial killer with over a hundred victims, has thrown the country into chaos with his heinous acts. To bring an end to his killing spree, the “Detective Alliance,” composed of the world’s top detectives, has gathered to uncover and subdue him.

However, in a series of unforeseen events, an aspiring yet unremarkable detective named Wato Hojo stumbles into their operations. He joins the Detective Alliance on the mysterious island of Morgue to investigate the Quartering Duke, only to make the gruesome discovery that their target lurks among them! Can these detectives prove their innocence and unveil the identity of the Quartering Duke before the case runs cold?

The Sign of the Fourteen

Team up with 13 other detectives, each with their own unique skills, tools, and personalities. Explore key locations around the island of Morgue and engage in choice-based dialogue to obtain useful evidence for each case.

A Study in Shadow

Carry out investigations on an interactive map of the crime scene. Use your “Denouement” ability to absorb critical information, predict the future, and gather clues while piecing together the truth of each murder.

The Island of Fear

As the secret headquarters of the Detective Alliance, the island of Morgue is host to a number of mystifying and dangerous areas. Explore a variety of vivid locales including a maze, research facility, and the Alliance’s manor for clues about the Quartering Duke.

