Neon White Headed to PS5 and PS4 on December 13

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Ben Esposito announced the first-person action game, Neon White, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 13.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 16.

Created by visionary Ben Esposito and the team at Angel Matrix, Neon White is a fresh take on action games, featuring a hellishly clever story in which White, an assassin handpicked from Hell, is tasked to compete with other demon slayers for the chance to earn a place in Heaven. The story proves it’s never too late to ask for forgiveness, and uses a light card-based combat system to propel the narrative forward.

Ben Esposito originally partnered with Annapurna Interactive to develop the award-winning whimsical physics puzzle game Donut County in 2018, and is partnering with the publisher yet again for a fresh take on action adventure games in the upcoming Neon White. Ben is also known for his work prototyping and consulting on game design for the BAFTA Game Awards winner What Remains of Edith Finch.

