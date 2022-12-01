Borderlands 3 Rated for Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

Borderlands 3 has been rated for the Nintendo Switch in Europe by the Pan European Game Information. The base game and all the of DLC was rated 18 by PEGI for the Switch.

A Switch version of Borderlands 3 has yet to be announced by developer Gearbox or publisher 2K and this is the first bit of evidence a Switch version is on the way.

Borderlands 3 first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 13, 2019, for the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

