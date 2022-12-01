Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Set for December 16 to 19 - News

Capcom announced it will host the second closed beta for Street Fighter 6 from December 16 to 19 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. You can apply for the closed beta here.

View the announcement trailer for the closed beta below:

Read the latest details on the second closed beta and the changes since the first closed beta below:

CLOSED BETA TEST 2 CONTENT

Playable Content – Character Creation (Only possible to create once), Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (Updates daily), Game Center (Updates daily), Challenges (Updates daily), DJ Booth, Photo Spot

– Character Creation (Only possible to create once), Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (Updates daily), Game Center (Updates daily), Challenges (Updates daily), DJ Booth, Photo Spot Playable Characters – Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken

– Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken Playable Stages – Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Bryon Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, Training Room

– Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Bryon Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, Training Room Avatar Creation – You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time. (Please note that you cannot save or load avatar recipes, or remake your avatar during the Closed Beta.)

– You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time. (Please note that you cannot save or load avatar recipes, or remake your avatar during the Closed Beta.) Available Features – Cross-platform play, Control types (Modern/Classic), Commentary (Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious / Tasty Steve / Aru / Kosuke Hiraiwa | Color Commentators: James Chen / Demon Kakka), CFN (Fighters List / Replays / Rankings), Online match Fight Request function, Battle tutorials, Battle settings, Photo Mode.

Function Description Cabinet Battle Hub Match The match will begin when both you and another player sit down at a battle cabinet. You can go into Training Mode while you wait for a match. You can also spectate while others are playing. Extreme Battle The rules and gimmicks of Extreme Battle change every day. You can go into Training Mode while you wait for a match or spectate while others are playing. Game Center Enjoy the classics once again in this area. This is single player content that changes daily. You can also spectate while others are playing.

Function Description Events Tournaments Tournament are held periodically. Go to the event counter to enter. Challenges Complete various challenges to receive rewards in the form of Drive Tickets. Hub Goods Shop Use Fighter Coins and Drive Tickets here to obtain gear for your avatar. Fighter Coins (FC) Provided as a first-time gift during the Closed Beta Test. Please obtain them through the News section of the Multi-menu. Drive Ticket (DT) Obtainable by completing challenges or entering events.

Function Description Menu Device Use your handheld device to change your avatar’s gear and set what emotes to use. Battle Settings Turn on Fight Request for Ranked/Casual Match, set up your favorite character, and adjust commentary and other battle-related settings. Multi Menu Access Capcom Fighters Network, Rewards (Challenges), News, and Options from this menu.

CHANGES SINCE CLOSED BETA TEST 1

Bug Fixes

Some bugs have been fixed.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to freeze if you tried to sign out of your profile while in the Battle Hub.

New Feature

Added an option to reduce input delay in the Graphics menu. Turning this option on will shorten the gap between your inputs and the action happening on-screen. This is especially useful if you are using a monitor capable of displaying at 120Hz on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

action happening on-screen. This is especially useful if you are using a monitor capable of displaying at 120Hz on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For the Steam version the same effect can be achieved by turning this option on, setting Vsync to off, and setting the refresh rate to 120 Hz or higher.

Please note that depending on the monitor, you may experience some tearing.

Online Battle

Behavior Adjustments Adjusted how input delay works when the connection status causes frequent changes to the delay (represented by the D value at the top of screen), so that it will no longer decrease in a round where there has been an increase.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where spectating one battle cabinet while queued up at another cabinet caused a communication error and a black screen when the match you’re spectating is about to end. Fixed an issue in Extreme Battle where if a projectile was on the screen, and Juri attacked an explosive with Fuhajin, she would be stuck in the Fuhajin animation until the projectile disappeared.



Training Mode

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the Frame Meter would not work correctly if you chose to restore default settings.



Battle Adjustments

Fixed some bugs, as well as tweaked some aspects of the game related to controls and overall strategy.

There are no individual character adjustments since the last Closed Beta Test.

Behavior Adjustments Adjusted Modern Controls so that a crouching heavy kick will be performed when pressing down-forward + Heavy Attack. (Please note that this is not listed in the in-game command list, and if you try to perform the attack currently listed in the command list, it may differ from the attack that comes out.) 1. Jamie – Phantom Sway Appears in the command list as Down+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy, but in battle is performed with Down-forward+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy 2. Guile – Phantom Dagger Appears in the command list as Down+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy, but in battle is performed with Down-forward+Heavy, Heavy, Heavy 3. Chun-Li – Water Lotus Fist This move is in the command list, but if you perform Down-forward+Heavy while using Modern control type, you will get Chun-Li’s crouching heavy kick instead, and not Water Lotus Fist. When performing a Super Art command such as Quarter-Circle Forward x 2 or Quarter-Circle Back x 2, the input delay going from down to forward or back is now 12 frames instead of 10 frames. Crouching medium kicks that can be canceled into special attacks now have a hitstop of 9 frames instead of 10 frames. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where if you performed a Half-Circle Forward command to perform a Quarter-Circle Forward special move, you would instead get an attack attached to the “Shoryuken” command input. Balance Adjustments Perfect Parrying a projectile now has the same damage scaling when attacking an opponent during their recovery as Perfect Parrying a strike. If you continue your parry stance after Perfect Parrying a projectile, if you release the parry within a certain period of time, no recovery time for releasing the parry will occur.

Level 1 Super Arts for all characters no longer have projectile invincibility. Ryu Adjustments Balance Adjustments To go along with the invincibility change made to all Level 1 Super Arts, Ryu’s Hashogeki and Shin Hashogeki are now considered strikes and not projectiles.

Other minor battle-related bugs have been fixed.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023.

