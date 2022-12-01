Sonic Frontiers Free DLC Includes a New Story, Playable Characters, and More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sega has announced the Sonic Frontiers will be getting free DLC in 2023 with three planned updates. Sega will also release the Holiday Cheer Suit on December 21, which adds new apparel for Sonic and "some holiday spirit" to Starfall islands.

The first update will add a juke box, Photo Mode, and New Challenges Mode. The second update will add Sonic's Birthday, Open Zone Challenge, and a new Koco. The third update will add new playable characters and new story content.

The release date for the updates will be announced later.

New modes, new Koco, new...playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

