Snowboarding Game Shredders Launches December 6 for PS5 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher FoamPunch, and developers I-Illusions and Let It Roll announced the snowboarding game, Shredders, will launch for the PlayStation 5 next week on December 6.

Th game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on March 17.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You and your pal are making goofball snowboarding videos at the Frozen Wood resort when brand ambassador Lisa makes an offer for a couple of sponsored videos. She gives you a glimpse of a whole new world of snowboarding, professional riders, snowmobiles, and epic features to shred. An invitational has attracted a whole bunch of pro-riders to the area, and with Lisa’s help you have a chance to meet some of them, learn a bunch of their moves, and possibly even get a chance to join them in the kick ass invitational!

A love letter to snowboarding, Shredders takes inspiration from a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, the Amped games from back in the day, and the snowboarding heroes on Instagram.

Huge Unlockable Open World

The horizon is full of amazing lines, features, and gorgeous scenery, and the snow is always fresh!

Shred with a Top Selection of Pro Riders

With their real voices and stories, this is as real snowboarding as it gets.

Master Diverse Locations

Shredders is for powder fanatics and park rats, for urban street snowboarders and backcountry explorers. All areas are inspired by snowboarding movies and optimized for maximum fun.

Ride with Your Unique Style

No snowboarding game has ever been created with this level of control. Every move feels amazing from gorgeous spins with Jamie Anderson, to lawn darts with Sebbe De Buck, and knuckle huck tricks with Marcus Kleveland.

Story Mode

With the help of your pal Scotty you’ll meet pros, learn their moves and shine!

Play Online and Shred Together with Friends

With multiplayer built into its core, you’ll be hitting the top spots with your buddies. Let’s drop!

Lifelike Animations Inspired by Pro Boarders

Snowboarding has never been this fluid. Feel the flow!

Stacks of Snowboarding Brands and Real Equipment

Fresh real-world gear has been carefully digitized and prepped for you in Shredders. You’re guaranteed to look good.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles