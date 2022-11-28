The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct Set for Tomorrow, November 29 - News

Nintendo via Twitter announced it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct that will showcase the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. No information on Nintendo games will be shown during the Nintendo Direct.

The Direct is set for tomorrow, November 29 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

You can view the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

