13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Ships Over 800,000 Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 334 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has shipped over 800,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in November 2019, in Asia in March 2020, and worldwide in September 2020. It also released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in April 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!

Key Features:

Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style.

Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future.

The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat.

Along with the recognition of Japanese game industry leaders, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has won numerous awards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles