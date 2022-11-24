Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sells Over 2.5M Units at Retail in Japan, Switch Sales Jump to Over 170,000 - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 2,537,292 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 20, 2022.

The retail sales follow the announcement from Nintendo revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) sold over 10 million units worldwide in three days, with over 4.05 million units of that being sold in Japan.

There were three other new releasees in the top 10. Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 9,066 units. Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,649 units. SympathyKiss (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 6,072 units.

Splatoon 3 (NS) dropped from first to second place with sales of 36,958 units.

God of War Ragnarok (PS5) remained in third place in its second week with sales of 9,901 units. The PS4 version fell out of the top 10.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 5, and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 170,693 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 32,749 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 5,803 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,527 units, and the 3DS sold 34 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,537,292 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 36,958 (3,368,155) [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 9,901 (39,278) [PS4] Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (Aquaplus, 11/17/22) – 9,066 (New) [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 7,687 (44,470) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,449 (2,855,406) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,330 (4,906,589) [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (Bushiroad, 11/17/22) – 6,649 (New) [NSW] SympathyKiss (Idea Factory, 11/17/22) – 6,072 (New) [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 5,837 (31,904)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 102,605 (3,083,839) Switch Lite – 40,432 (4,920,529) Switch – 27,656 (18,866,523) PlayStation 5 – 26,946 (1,848,649) PlayStation 4 – 5,803 (7,826,141) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,912 (291,848) Xbox Series X – 1,373 (168,640) Xbox Series S – 154 (212,419) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 34 (1,189,185)

