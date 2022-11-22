Xbox 360 Controller is Coming Back for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 640 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hyperkin has announced it will release an officially licensed replica of the Xbox 360 controller, called the Xenon. The name for the controller is taken from the CPU used in the Xbox 360 console, which was codenamed Xenon.

The Xenon will be available in white, black, red, and pink, and it will work on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The controller does not have a release date or price yet.

There are minor changes to the Xbox 360 controller with the Xenon has it is designed to work on the latest Xbox consoles. The Start and Back buttons have been replaced with the Menu and View buttons, and the Share button has been added in the middle.

The controller is powered by a USB-C cable and has a 3.5mm headset jack.

Hyperkin in 2018 released a replica of the original Xbox controller, nicknamed The Duke, for $69.99. This controller also saw some minor changes as it was released for the Xbox One and PC. It also included a screen in the middle that showed the Xbox bootup animation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles