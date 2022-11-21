Ubisoft Confirms Its PC Games Are Coming Back to Steam - News

Ubisoft announced it will be releasing at least some of its PC games on Steam again starting with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions. Assassin's Creed Valhalla release on December 6.

"We’re constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft representative Jessica Roache told The Verge in a statement.

Ubisoft stopped releasing new games on Steam in 2019. Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Division 2, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla have since been released in Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas was the last full Ubisoft game to release on Steam, which came out on April 30, 2019.

