Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Launches December 7

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will launch on December 7.

Wave 3 will add two new Cups to the game with four courses each. The Rock Cup adds the following courses: Tour London Loop, GBA Boo Lake, 3DS Rock Rock Mountain, and Wii Maple Treeway. The Moon Cup adds the following courses: Tour Berlin Byways, DS Peach Gardens, Merry Mountain, and 3DS Rainbow Road.

View a trailer of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 below:

Read details on the eight courses in Wave 3 below:

Rock Cup

Tour London Loop – Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

– Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. GBA Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit!

– Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit! 3DS Rock Rock Mountain – Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here’s a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails!

– Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here’s a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails! Wii Maple Treeway – Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii—just don’t disturb the Wigglers enjoying an autumnal stroll!

Moon Cup

Tour Berlin Byways – Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

– Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. DS Peach Gardens – Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries?

– Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries? Merry Mountain – Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from Mario Kart Tour that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And… is that a flying sleigh train?

– Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from Mario Kart Tour that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And… is that a flying sleigh train? 3DS Rainbow Road – Look up in the sky—it’s… Mario! Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS.

