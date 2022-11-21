Superliminal Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Pillow Castle Games announced the first-person puzzle game, Superliminal, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The new versions of the game runs 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and includes a Developer Mode and Challenge mode.

The game is also available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. If you own the PS4 or Xbox One version you can upgrade for free.

Falling asleep at 3:00 a.m., you close your eyes to the cheesy commercial of Dr. Pierce’s dream therapy program. You wake up in an unfamiliar environment, only to realize that you’re stuck in a dream—a dream where perception is reality. Welcome to Superliminal.

Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game inspired perspective and optical illusions. Players tackle impossible puzzles by thinking outside the box and learning to expect the unexpected.

This game features a wonderfully subdued world, an intriguingly voiced narrative, and things that are really weird.

