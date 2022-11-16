Warlander Arrives Next Year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Plaion and developer Toylogic announced the third-person, online-multiplayer game, Warlander, will launch for PC via Steam on January 24, 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in April.

Warlander is an action-packed, third-person, online-multiplayer game, with a unique style that mashes a Medieval-inspired setting, Fantastical items and abilities… and… EVEN POWERFUL ROBOTS!

Featuring intense competitive skirmishes and epic castle siege warfare with up to 100 players, you must use the almighty powers of god-like Warriors, Clerics, and Mages, as well as siege weapons and cataclysmic spells to control the battlefield.

To be victorious, you must work as a team, defend your Keep, and tactically break into the enemy’s stronghold to destroy their core!

Innovative Genre Hybrid

Across its Two-Army Battle and Five-Army Battle game modes, Warlander combines the tactical team-fighting of a modern-day MOBA, the knock-out style gameplay of a Battle Royale, a smooth blend of 3rd person hack-and-slash and ranged combat, and a touch of 4X-inspired strategic diplomacy—all within large scale battles of up to 100 players.

Multi-Layered Gameplay

Features fast-paced action combat and shrewd decision-making where you must play to the role of your squad, by either defending your castle and core with anti-siege weapons – roaming the battlefield to intercept the enemy, capture towers, and fire mighty catapults—or by infiltrating the enemy Keep with siege weapons and epic cataclysmic spells. Defeating enemies, building devices, and completing objectives will earn you Valor points which can be used to bring powerful versions of your characters into the fray and help you turn the tide of battle!

Action-Driven Tactics

Tactically maneuver and control the battlefield by following the directions laid out by your Commander, controlling spawn towers, and utilizing the available siege devices to remove the enemy stronghold fortification layers. Gates, walls, and bridges can be destroyed to create choke points or new paths into the enemy keep, and alliances can be made or broken to swing the momentum of battle.

Power to Play Your Way

Create an eclectic roster of deeply tailored class-based characters, each with their own loadout of rarity-based and customizable equipment, skills, and talents, as well as emotes, and dance moves. The choice is yours—build decks that are balanced, look to fill specific roles, or feature multiple ways to play your favorite class—then take them into battle and dominate your foes!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

