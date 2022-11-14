Switch Sales Jump, PS5 and XS Sales Up Year-on-Year - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 30-Nov 5 - Sales

by, posted 42 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 436,049 units sold for the week ending November 5, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 114.71 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition released this week causing a big increase in sales for the Nintendo Switch.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 275,723 units to bring its lifetime sales to 25.56 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 210,723 units to bring their lifetime sales to 17.99 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 414,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 41,000 units. PS4 sold 689,929 units for the week ending November 7, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 251,654 units.

One main reason for the big drop in generation-on-generation sales is Call of Duty: Black Ops III launched in the week ending November 7, 2015, as well as the continued limited stock for the PlayStation 5and Xbox Series X.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,676 units, while the Xbox One sold 105 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 12,723 (4.9%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 14,227 units (7.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 89,615 units (-17.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 25,013 units (-93.7%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 3,835 units (-97.3%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 170,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 52,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 7,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 13.99 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 8.56 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.72 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 436,049 ( 114,713,572 ) PlayStation 5 - 275,723 ( 25,559,846 ) Xbox Series X|S - 210,723 ( 17,988,408 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,676 ( 117,013,985 ) Xbox One - 105 ( 51,278,463 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 145,333 PlayStation 5 - 127,329 Xbox Series X|S - 110,293 PlayStation 4 - 1,052 Xbox One - 71

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 126,844 PlayStation 5 - 97,362

Xbox Series X|S - 66,199

PlayStation 4 - 332 Xbox One - 26 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 146,356 PlayStation 5 - 39,085 Xbox Series X|S - 22,926 PlayStation 4 - 274 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,516 PlayStation 5 - 11,947

Xbox Series X|S - 11,305

PlayStation 4 - 18 Xbox One - 4 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

