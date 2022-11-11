Krafton Acquires The Ascent developer Neon Giant - News

Krafton, the south Korean video game holding company behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, announced it has acquired The Ascent developer Neon Giant.

Neon Giant is currently developing its next release, which is an open-world first-person shooter.

The studio previously developed 2021's cyberpunk-themed action RPG The Ascent. It released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in July 2021, followed by a release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in March 2022.

Krafton also owns Bluehole Studio, PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, and more.

