Krafton Acquires The Ascent developer Neon Giant - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 467 Views
Krafton, the south Korean video game holding company behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, announced it has acquired The Ascent developer Neon Giant.
Neon Giant is currently developing its next release, which is an open-world first-person shooter.
The studio previously developed 2021's cyberpunk-themed action RPG The Ascent. It released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in July 2021, followed by a release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in March 2022.
Krafton also owns Bluehole Studio, PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, and more.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Funny since Embracer owns a percentage of this company I thought that they would have picked them up, this might be a good thing if the studio plans to grow since Krafton seems to want to invest more into AAA.
Callisto Protocol looks really good and that is a game funded by Krafton including the studio, I’ll be excited to see how Neon Giant’s next game turns out.
:/ I really love this game but dunno how to feel about this
One of my fave games I played this year. IMO best Cyberpunk game released in the last couple years. Top town Shooter/ARPG. Unlike Diablo weapon loot like crazy isn't a thing. You have weapon types and a finite amount. So will be selling a lot of excess. No rarities. The color coding has a different meaning. You do find upgrades to level the weapons up but again they are finite so be choosy which ones you upgrade. I found 2 I like and maxed them. It's a blast to play tho.