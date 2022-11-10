Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event Set for November 15 - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event on November 16 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The digital event will provide a look at the e new content and Monsters coming in Free Title Update 3. It will be presented by the leader of the Knights of the Royal Order herself, Dame Fiorayne (Voiced By: Valerie Arem).

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles