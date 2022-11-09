Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Now the Best-Selling Game of All-Time in Japan - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the best-selling game of all time in Japan, according to a report from Game Data Library.

The previous record holder was Pokémon Red / Green / Blue for the Game Boy with 10.23 million units sold. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now sold 10.45 million units for the Nintendo Switch.

18 of the 20 best-selling games of all time in Japan are published either by Nintendo or the Pokémon Company, while the other two were published by Capcom (Monster Hunter Freedom 3) and Square Enix (Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies). 19 of the top 20 games were also released on Nintendo platforms, while the one other was released for the PSP (Monster Hunter Freedom 3).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become Japan's all time best selling game. pic.twitter.com/yonNxSkBkd — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 8, 2022

Nintendo this week reported Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 40.17 million units worldwide and is the second best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch. This would mean about 35 percent of Switch users have purchased the game.

