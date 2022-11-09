By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Now the Best-Selling Game of All-Time in Japan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Now the Best-Selling Game of All-Time in Japan - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 343 Views

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the best-selling game of all time in Japan, according to a report from Game Data Library.

The previous record holder was Pokémon Red / Green / Blue for the Game Boy with 10.23 million units sold. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now sold 10.45 million units for the Nintendo Switch.

18 of the 20 best-selling games of all time in Japan are published either by Nintendo or the Pokémon Company, while the other two were published by Capcom (Monster Hunter Freedom 3) and Square Enix (Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies). 19 of the top 20 games were also released on Nintendo platforms, while the one other was released for the PSP (Monster Hunter Freedom 3).

Nintendo this week reported Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 40.17 million units worldwide and is the second best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch. This would mean about 35 percent of Switch users have purchased the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
JackHandy (2 hours ago)

As an OG Animal Crossing fan (Gamecube), it warms my heart to see a franchise that had--at one time-- been relegated to weird-niche status reach such peaks.

  • +1
Kneetos (1 hour ago)

Pokémon: "this is where the fun begins" :V

  • 0
ArtX (1 hour ago)

3 Animal Crossing and also Brain Age 2.

  • 0
super_etecoon (2 hours ago)

Any takers on what could possibly dethrone AC:NH?

  • 0
deerox super_etecoon (27 minutes ago)

Animal Crossing: Even Newer Horizon

  • 0
Machina (2 hours ago)

It's interesting that the DS and 3DS Animal Crossing games are also in the top 15 - shows the potential was always there for an Animal Crossing game to top the list.

  • 0