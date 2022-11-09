PS5 Barely Outsold Xbox Series in the UK in October, Modern Warfare II Launch Sales up 92% Year-On-Year - Sales

/ 1,137 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

PlayStation 5 was very narrowly the best-selling console in the UK in October, according to GfK Entertainment. Sales for the PS5 were down six percent compared to September.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place with sales right behind the PS5 and were flat month-on-month.

The Nintendo Switch came in third place again, however, sales did increase five percent compared to September. The Nintendo Switch has now outsold lifetime sales of the Xbox One in the UK and is closing in on the PlayStation 3.

There were just under 175,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in October, which is down just one percent compared to September.

So far for 2022 there is just 40,000 units separating the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

GSD data shows that 2,83 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in October, which is up 11.2 percent year-on-year.

1.75 million of the games sold were digital, which is up nearly 36 percent compared to last year. This compared to 1.1 million physical games sold, which is down 14 percent year-on-year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had a launch that was nearly 92 percent higher than last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard. 57 percent of the sales were on PlayStation consoles, nearly 33 percent on Xbox consoles, and nearly 11 percent on PC. The PlayStation 5 was the number one platform with the game accounting for 42 percent of the sales.

FIFA 23 had a better October than FIFA 22 did last year, with sales up nearly six percent.

Gotham Knights came in third place, while Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope came in fifth place. PGA Tour 2K23 debuted in seventh place, Persona 5 Royal in 14th place, Bayonetta 3 in 15th place, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers in 19th place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Gotham Knights (Warner Bros) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 PGA Tour 2K23 (2K Games) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Splatoon 3* (Nintendo) 10 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) th> 11 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 12 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 13 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 14 Persona 5 Royal 15 Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo)* 16 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)* 17 Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 18 F1 22 (EA) 19 Dragon Ball: The Breakers (Bandai Namco) 20 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles