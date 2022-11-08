EA Has Stopped Development on the Project CARS Franchise - News

Electronic Arts in a statement to GamesIndustry announced it has ended developing in the Project CARS franchise.

"Today we announced internally an update to our racing portfolio. Following an evaluation of the next Project CARS title and its longer-term growth potential, we have made the decision to stop further development and investment for the franchise," an Electronic Arts spokesperson told GamesIndustry.

"Decisions like these are very hard, but allow us to prioritise our focus in areas where we believe we have the strongest opportunity to create experiences that fans will love. We are focusing on our strengths in our racing portfolio, particularly licensed IP and open-world experiences, and expanding our franchises to be more socially-led with long-term live services that will engage global communities.

"Games are at the heart of sports and racing entertainment, and with shifting fan expectations, we recognise the need to evolve our games beyond pure play, providing experiences for fans to also watch, create and connect with their friends.

"We are working with everyone impacted by this decision to place them into suitable roles across our EA Sports and racing portfolio, as well as other parts of EA, wherever we can. Our priority now is on providing as much support as possible to our people through this transition."

The series was developed by Slightly Mad Studios with the first entry releasing in 2015 with the latest mainline entry, Project CARS 3, releasing in 2020. The mobile entry, Project CARS GO, released in 2021.

