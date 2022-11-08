Capcom and TiMi Studio Co-Developing New Mobile Monster Hunter Game - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group announced they are co-developing a new Monster Hunter game for mobile platforms.

"The in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones," reads the press release.

"This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experience and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters—experienced or new—the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere."

