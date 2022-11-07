Blacktail Launches December 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer The Parasight announced the surreal first-person action adventure, Blacktail, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on December 15.

View the gameplay overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Blacktail, the surreal first-person action adventure set in a dark fairy tale world packed with stories and legends retold, just revealed a new “Gameplay Overview” trailer, preparing players for its December 15 release. In this game developed by Polish indie studio THE PARASIGHT and published by Focus Entertainment, you play as Yaga, a young girl accused of witchcraft. When living memories of your past return as foul, walking spirits, you are left with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your own mystery. Pre-order it now on Steam and let the Gameplay Overview Trailer take you deep into the woods!

An Intense Mix of Archery and Witchcraft in a Dark Fairy Tale World

In this retelling of the myth of Baba Yaga, hunt down the elusive images of your past in an enchanted forest setting. As you learn to master your bow and unleash spells, you’ll also get to choose whether to become a good or an evil witch through the game’s morality system.

Gather materials to craft your array of potions and arrows, engage in thrilling boss fights with your trusty bow and gauntlet, and encounter many bizarre and talkative creatures. Lift the veil on your past, decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and witness the impact of each decision on your skills!

So, will you become the fearsome guardian of the woods, or the terror nightmares are made of?

