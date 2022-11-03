Kaiju Wars Launches November 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Klabater and developer Foolish Mortals announced the turn-based strategy RPG, Kaiju Wars, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 10. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam on April 28.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Kaiju are approaching the city! Scramble the jets and deploy the tanks in this 2D turn-based strategy game.

Command the army

We Need More Time! – Play as the mayor of Floatio city, tasked with holding off the overwhelming strength of a kaiju attack. Park tanks and jets in the monster’s path to slow it down (don’t worry, we have a good insurance policy).

– Play as the mayor of Floatio city, tasked with holding off the overwhelming strength of a kaiju attack. Park tanks and jets in the monster’s path to slow it down (don’t worry, we have a good insurance policy). Construct Buildings – Build sacrificial army bases and airfields to distract the kaiju and line the city streets with fodder.

– Build sacrificial army bases and airfields to distract the kaiju and line the city streets with fodder. Deploy Experimental Weapons – Conventional weapons aren’t enough; deploy experimental weapons such as freeze rays and transforming mechas to keep the kaiju at bay.

– Conventional weapons aren’t enough; deploy experimental weapons such as freeze rays and transforming mechas to keep the kaiju at bay. Evacuate! - Our chief scientist is working on an anti-monster serum, but it’s not ready yet! Be prepared to evacuate the laboratory using transport trucks, boats or planes when the kaiju get too close.

Fight the KAIJU!

Five Unique Kaiju – Each specializing in different types of destruction.

– Each specializing in different types of destruction. They Mutate – Tremble in fear as each kaiju grows stronger and gains devastating abilities through mid-level mutations.

– Tremble in fear as each kaiju grows stronger and gains devastating abilities through mid-level mutations. Unstoppable! – Kaiju can’t be killed, but can only be slowed down and forced to fall back… for now. Pepper them with ammunition, if you can.

– Kaiju can’t be killed, but can only be slowed down and forced to fall back… for now. Pepper them with ammunition, if you can. Predictable! – They move towards the nearest building, and them scientists have mathed the exact odds they step on each tile!

Campaign Mode!

Uncover the Mystery – Strange things are happening: frequent volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes. Find out why over the course of an eight-plus hour story-based campaign.

– Strange things are happening: frequent volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes. Find out why over the course of an eight-plus hour story-based campaign. Embark on a Campaign – Play missions from all over the world as you progress through the globe-trotting fight against kaiju. Test your wits in tactical puzzles, command dozens of units in large-scale scenarios, and fend off repeated attacks while developing your city economically in city defense missions.

– Play missions from all over the world as you progress through the globe-trotting fight against kaiju. Test your wits in tactical puzzles, command dozens of units in large-scale scenarios, and fend off repeated attacks while developing your city economically in city defense missions. Upgrade your ACES – Veteran ACE units accompany you throughout your campaign. Spend medals to upgrade and customize your top fighters.

– Veteran ACE units accompany you throughout your campaign. Spend medals to upgrade and customize your top fighters. Customize your Project Deck – Unlock powerful Project cards, customize your deck, and bring your best strategy to compete on the online leaderboard!

Twitch Integration, Custom Maps, and More!

Twitch Integration - Twitch chat are the citizens! Twitch viewers can type commands into chat to have comments appear during certain in-game events

- Twitch chat are the citizens! Twitch viewers can type commands into chat to have comments appear during certain in-game events Local Versus Mode - Two players duke it out at the same computer (or online via Steam RemotePlay), with one playing as the KAIJU, the other as the HUMANS

- Two players duke it out at the same computer (or online via Steam RemotePlay), with one playing as the KAIJU, the other as the HUMANS Create your own battles - Create your own city or scenario - Simple and easy to use, scenarios can be crafted in minutes using the drag and drop map editor

- Create your own city or scenario - Simple and easy to use, scenarios can be crafted in minutes using the drag and drop map editor Share your creations online - Share your maps online using Steam Workshop integration

- Share your maps online using integration Weekly Challenges - Try our challenges and play for top spot on the weekly leaderboards

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

