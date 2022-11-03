Syphon Filter 3 Rated for PS5 and PS4 - News

Bend Studio's Syphon Filter 3 has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The game originally released for the PlayStation in November 2001. The rating suggests the game will be coming soon to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog.

Syphon Filter and Syphon Filter 2 are already available on the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog. Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow were also rated in Korea earlier this year.

A game titled Ghost Trick was also rated in Korea with Gamepia listed as the publisher. he company handles distribution of Capcom games in Korea. The Resident Evil 4 remake was also listed today with Gamepia as a the publisher.

