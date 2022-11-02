Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage is Now Free-to-Play, Except on PS4 Where It Now Costs $0.02 - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games announced the multiplayer game, Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, is now free-to-play on the Xbox One and PC via Steam and GOG. The game on PlayStation 4 now costs $0.02.

The game first released on May 31 for $12.99 / €12.99 / £9.99. It was also free for those who pre-ordered Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Wreak havoc in Clone Carnage! This standalone downloadable content comes with four modes, six maps, and up to four-player multiplayer. Split-screen lets you double the damage in local two-player multiplayer. Unleash your wild side in Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction modes!

Experience the evil side of a classic alien invasion story.

the evil side of a classic alien invasion story. Destroy humans using your Psi-Powers and unique weaponry, like the Anal Probe Gun.

Body snatch a pathetic human and infiltrate their fragile democracy.

Obliterate their backward architecture with your flying saucer.

Key Features:

Compete and destruct with up to four human or alien lifeforms online.

Cause double the destruction with the local two player multiplayer on a split-screen.

Challenge your friends and foes alike in four game modes over six different maps.

All skins from the Destroy All Humans! release in 2020 are included.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles