God of War Ragnarok Advert Features Ben Stiller, LeBron James, and John Travolta - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have released a new advertisement for God of War Ragnarök called "All Parents Can Relate." It features Ben Stiller, John Travolta, LeBron James, and their kids.

View the video below:

"What could real parents learn from the relationship between Kratos and Atreus?," reads the video description. "Whether you’re a famous celebrity or a troubled god, parenting is always a work in progress. Just ask parent support group leader, Ben Stiller, as he explains to LeBron James, John Travolta and their children how the father/son dynamic in God of War Ragnarök can inspire us all to become better parents - especially when wearing the Kratos costume."

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles