Garfield Lasagna Party Launches in November for All Major Platforms

Publisher Microids and developer Balio Studio announced Garfield Lasagna Party will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Europe on November 10 and in North America on November 15. It will also launch worldwide for PC via Steam on November 10.

Read details on the game below:

Garfield, Odie, Arlene and Nermal have imagined the craziest mini games for their huge Lasagna Party you are invited to! Be ready to give your best to finish ahead of your opponents by winning as many of the 32 mini games as possible.

Mini Games

Here is a taste of some of the yummy challenges you will compete with your friends:

Catch It – Be the first one to catch the toast, but beware of the burned slice!

– Be the first one to catch the toast, but beware of the burned slice! Dog Panic – Escape the horde of dogs while avoiding the obstacles and reach the finish line in first place!

– Escape the horde of dogs while avoiding the obstacles and reach the finish line in first place! Featherweight – Memorize the food packed by your opponents, but be careful not to swallow any chili peppers. The player who eats the most wins the mini game.

– Memorize the food packed by your opponents, but be careful not to swallow any chili peppers. The player who eats the most wins the mini game. Last Lasagna – Hold on the lasagna for as long as possible to earn the most points whilst using the tomatoes to slow down your opponents.

– Hold on the lasagna for as long as possible to earn the most points whilst using the tomatoes to slow down your opponents. Slice and Dice – Slice the pizza to split the right amount of pepperoni on each slice!

– Slice the pizza to split the right amount of pepperoni on each slice! Spring Cleaning – Use your broom to push as many items as possible out of your area.

– Use your broom to push as many items as possible out of your area. Under the Light – Collect as much lasagna as possible before the time runs out, while avoiding Jon’s spotlight!

– Collect as much lasagna as possible before the time runs out, while avoiding Jon’s spotlight! Aspiring Artist – Follow the line the best you can.

Summon all your luck when throwing the dice and use special items to take advantage upon your friends. Garfield Lasagna Party is THE game to share with friends and family, in the company of your favorite characters!

Key Features:

Over 30 mini games in famous Garfield environments such as Jon’s house, the pizzeria or Dr. Liz’s pet clinic.

Play as one of the four iconic characters from Jim Davis’ iconic comic: Garfield, Nermal, Arlene, and Odie!

Up to four players locally! Enjoy a classic board game experience with the Lasagna Race mode, practice your favorite mini games without the board game mechanics with the Lasagna Challenge mode or set up a tournament to play quickly with a predefined number of mini games with the Lasagna World Tour mode!

board game experience with the Lasagna Race mode, practice your favorite mini games without the board game mechanics with the Lasagna Challenge mode or set up a tournament to play quickly with a predefined number of mini games with the Lasagna World Tour mode! Fun for all, whether you like party games, lasagna, laughter or simply have a good time with friends and family.

