Free-to-Play MMORPG Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak Out Now for PS5 and PS4

Asobimo has released the free-to-play MMORPG, Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak, worldwide today for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store.

The MMORPG first released for PC, iOS, and Android in December 2020 in Japan and worldwide in August 2022. It also released for the PS5 and PS4 in Japan in July 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak is a large-scale Japanese MMORPG with Yoshitaka Amano as the character designer, “LUNA SEA” as the theme song, and MONACA as the in-game sound creator.

Day / night and the weather change according to the concept of time, and the landscape of the field shifts periodically. In addition, there is extensive player-versus-player content, and you can enjoy battles with other players.

Story

The Holy Nation of Nordania is a religious nation of the human race located in the southern part of the Noxian continent.

The nation is now facing many problems. Particularly, tensions with the Horde Federation were rising to the point where war could break out at any moment.

The Horde is a federation of many different species. They were the first inhabitants of the Deeland region, and had fought over territory with the human race that had moved into the region many times.

Participating in that battle was the beginning of the feud between the Holy Nation of Nordania and the Horde. The two sides had signed an armistice 16 years ago, but now it was only a matter of time before they resumed war.

In the midst of all that, someone appears to take up arms to defend Nordania. Indeed, you will now take the first step on a long journey as a warrior who will fight for your nation…

Key Features:

Infinite Strategies with Jobs and Attributes – There are multiple “attributes” within a single job! Find your own unique battle style by mastering skills!

– There are multiple “attributes” within a single job! Find your own unique battle style by mastering skills! Challenge Dungeons with Your Trusted Allies – Each job’s role is important! Work together with your party to defeat the powerful enemy!

– Each job’s role is important! Work together with your party to defeat the powerful enemy! Let’s Explore the World with Beautiful Graphics – Day and night and weather change with time! Travel free in an ever-changing world!

– Day and night and weather change with time! Travel free in an ever-changing world! Create Your Own Unique Equipment with “Expertise” – Create various items and equipment with “expertise”! Enjoy with your own original equipment!

