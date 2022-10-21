PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in September, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Stock Improves Again - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in September 2022 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the five week period of August 27 to October 1.

The Nintendo Switch the second best-selling console in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S was number two in terms of dollar sales. This means in terms of units sold the Xbox Series X|S came in third and in terms of dollar sales the Switch came in third.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in September 2022 have seen growth by the double-digit percentage. This is the third straight month of such growth. Improving supply of the PlayStation 5 is the main reason for the increase in hardware sales.

Overall spending on video games in September decreased four percent year-over-year from $4.26 billion to $4.07 billion. Spending on video game content dropped seven percent from $3.68 billion to $3.41 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 19 percent percent from $410 million to $490 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down eight percent from $41.80 billion to $38.40 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped nine percent from $36.61 billion to $33.49 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped one percent from $3.41 billion to $3.36 billion.

"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories reached $4.1 billion during the month of September 2022, a decline of 4% when compared to the same month a year ago," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella.

"Hardware was the best performing segment during September, led by double-digit percentage growth for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Year-to-date total video game spending across content, hardware and accessories is now 8% lower than 2021, at $38.4 billion."

He added, "Video game content spending fell 7% in the month of September vs YA, to $3.4 billion. Content performance was driven by a double-digit percentage gain in non-mobile video game subscription spending, which was offset by declines across other content segments."

There were six new games in the top eight in September, led by FIFA 23 that debuted in first place.

NBA 2K23 debuted in third place, Splatoon 3 debuted in fourth place, The Last of Us Part I debuted in fifth place, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection debuted in sixth place, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle debuted in eighth place.

"Six new video game releases ranked among the top 8 best-selling titles of the month in tracked spending," said Piscatella.

Madden NFL 23 dropped from first to second place in September. The reboot of Saints Row fell from second to seventh place, while Elden Ring dropped five spots to ninth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for September 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for September 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for September 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for September 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

