Resident Evil 2, 3, 7, and 8 Cloud Versions Headed to Switch This Year - News

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Capcom announced cloud versions of four Resident Evil games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year,

Resident Evil Village Cloud will launch on October 28, Resident Evil 2 Cloud on November 11, Resident Evil 3 Cloud on November 18, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud on December 16.

View a trailer of the games below:

All four games are currently available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

