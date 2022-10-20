Resident Evil Re:Verse Early Access Set for October 23 to 25 - News

Capcom announced the Resident Evil Re:Verse cross-play early access will run from October 23 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET and end on October 25 at 11:00 pm PT / October 26 at 2:00 am ET.

It will be available only for those that own a copy of Resident Evil Village and can be played on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Check out details on the roadmap for the game below:

Available at Launch

Six survivors.

Five creatures.

Two stages.

Challenge Mission #1.

Battle Pass (levels 1 to 30).

And more!

Update 1

One new survivor.

One new stage.

Eight new costumes.

Challenge Mission #2.

Battle Pass (levels 30 to 60).

And more!

Update 2

One new survivor.

Two new costumes.

Challenge Mission #3.

And more!

Update 3

One new survivor.

One new creature.

Seven new costumes.

Challenge Mission #4.

Battle Pass (levels 61 to 90).

And more!

Resident Evil Re:Verse will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 28.

