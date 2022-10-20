Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Arrives November 3 for Switch - News

Developer Landfall announced Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 3 for $19.99. The Map Creator updates will release on all platforms on the same day.

The game first released in Early Access for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in April 2019 and for the Xbox One in December 2019. The full release was in April 2021.

View the Switch trailer below:

View the Map Creator update trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created.

When you grow tired of the over 100 wobblers at your disposal you can make new ones in the unit creator. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends or strangers in online multiplayer!

Key Features:

Campaigns.

Multiplayer.

Unit and faction Creator.

Campaign and battle creator.

Sandbox mode.

