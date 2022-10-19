Console Sales in the UK Were Up 41% in September, Xbox Series X|S Sales Jumped 104% - Sales

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in September, according to GfK Entertainment.

Sales for the PS5 were up over nine percent compared to August. As previously reported the console has now surpassed two million units sold in the UK.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place with sales just behind the PS5. Sales for the Xbox Series X|S jumped 104 percent month-over-month.

The Nintendo Switch came in third place with sales up 44 percent. The Splatoon 3 limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED helped boost sales.

There were over 176,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in September, which is up 41 percent compared to August.

So far for 2022 there have been just under 880,000 consoles sold this year. This is a 36 percent drop compared to the first eight months of 2021.

For 2022 year-to-date, console sales are down 35.5 percent year-over-year in the UK.

GSD data shows that 3.17 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in September, which is up 83 percent compared to August. However it is down six percent compared to September 2021.

Over 957,000 of the games sold were physical releases, while the other 2.2 million were digital copies sold.

FIFA 23 accounted for a third of all games sold in the UK in September. Sales were up one percent compared to last year's release. This is the last FIFA game from Electronic Arts as the current deal is set to end.

NBA 2K23 debuted in third place with sales up over 25 percent compared to NBA 2K22.

Splatoon 3 debuted in fourth place, despite the fact Nintendo does not reveal digital sales of its games. It debuted in second place if you were to only look at physical sales.

The Last of Us Part I, the remake of the first The Last of Us game on PS5, debuted in fifth place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 FIFA 22 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 4 Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)* 5 The Last of Us: Part 1 (Sony) 6 Saints Row (Deep Silver) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 F1 22 (Codemasters) 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 10 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 11 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 12 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)* 13 Riders Republic (Ubisoft) 14 Dead Island: Definitive Edition (Deep Silver) 15 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 16 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 17 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 18 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 19 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Konami)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

