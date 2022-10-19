Silent Hill YouTube Page leaks Unannounced Games - News

Konami launched the YouTube page for the Silent Hill Transmission stream that is set to take place later today at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 UK.

The description to the video and hidden in the video tags are information on the games that are set to be announced. (Warning Spoilers below)

The video description before it was changed listed "Silent Hill 2" with a placeholder for the PlayStation Store pre-order link.

The video tags that were visible viewing the pages source on a browser listed the following:

Ascension

Interview

KONAMI

PlayStation

Return to SILENT HILL

SILENT HILL

SILENT HILL 2

SILENT HILL Transmission

SILENT HILL f

SILENT HILL: Ascension

Steam

Teaser Trailer

Thanks, ResetEra.

