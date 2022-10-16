Obsidian Co-Founder Would 'Love to Make Another Fallout Game' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 533 Views
Obsidian Entertainment co-founder Feargus Urquhart in an interview with DualShockers in celebration of Fallout's 25th anniversary said before he retires he would "love to make another Fallout game."
"Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it. There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?'" he said. "I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout."
He added, "At some point we'll start looking into what those next games are going to be, and I would be surprised if Fallout is not on that list.
"If we were to do Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with Fallout and a lot of other things, but I would always personally say my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."
Obsidian Entertainment developed 2010's Fallout: New Vegas, a game that is considered one of the best in the series.
I replayed fallout new vegas after so many years and it has become one of my favourite games. I really do hope they get the opportunity to make another fallout.
And Obsidian was only given 18 months to make New Vegas. Really makes you want to see what they could do with proper time and budget.
Let them!!! Obsidian is full of developers that made the original Fallout games. New Vegas was given so little development time and was still the best Fallout game. All these veterans deserve one more chance to work on the IP that launched their careers! With the proper time and budget this time.
It also makes sense as Fallout 5 is a LONG time away as Bethesda is focused on Starfield then after that will be developing Elder Scrolls 6 for who knows how many years. Fallout 5 probably won't release until 2030 or later.
If they did I'm guessing it would be released at the end of the Xbox Series lifecycle/beginning of the next Xbox's lifecycle. I remember New Vegas being a solid game at the time, and Outer Worlds was borderline great, but not top tier. I'm hoping for big things out of Outer Worlds 2 and if that blows the first one out the water, I would be very excited for a New Fallout game from Obsidian.
It seems crazy not to let them make another Fallout game since Bethesda is busy with Starfield and Elder Scroll 6, Fallout 5 is going to be far out. Seems like a no brainer to me.
It feels so unlikely now that bethesda has gotten so protectionist over a franchise they didn't create. and microsoft is still letting them exert that control.