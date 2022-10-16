Obsidian Co-Founder Would 'Love to Make Another Fallout Game' - News

/ 533 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Obsidian Entertainment co-founder Feargus Urquhart in an interview with DualShockers in celebration of Fallout's 25th anniversary said before he retires he would "love to make another Fallout game."

"Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it. There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?'" he said. "I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout."

He added, "At some point we'll start looking into what those next games are going to be, and I would be surprised if Fallout is not on that list.

"If we were to do Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with Fallout and a lot of other things, but I would always personally say my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."

Obsidian Entertainment developed 2010's Fallout: New Vegas, a game that is considered one of the best in the series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles