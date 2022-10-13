God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Announced - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio in a new trailer showcasing the PlayStation 5 features for God of War Ragnarök announced a God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundle.

The bundle will launch alongside the release of the game next month and include a PS5 console with a disc-drive, a white controller, and a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök.

Kratos and Atreus embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies before Ragnarok arrives.

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world.

Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.

As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…

Those Who Break Fate

Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

Weapons of War

The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. As they take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms, Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family.

Explore the Realms

Journey to dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers and allies.

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

