Reflector Entertainment to Develop established Bandai Namco IP - News

/ 86 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Bandai Namco Europe and Reflector Entertainment announced the opening of another production line at the Montreal-based studio. Reflector Entertainment have been entrusted with an existing Bandai Namco IP.

"This is an organic and pre-planned evolution in the development of Reflector Entertainment, which has established itself as a major asset within the group," said Reflector Entertainment CEO Hervé Hoerdt.

"The studio is part of the Bandai Namco family because our values and vision are in total harmony when it comes to entertainment and the future of the industry. We all look forward to seeing what the team will achieve with this new challenge."

Marc André Séguin has been promoted to General Manager at Reflector Entertainment. Séguin and Marc André will be responsible for carrying out the strategic vision at Reflector.

"I am thrilled to have helped solidify the Talent and Culture team and roadmap over the past few years. We have strengthened several aspects of our team with the goal of preparing the studio for great growth," said Séguin.

"I am proud to contribute to this culture of collective success that is being established among colleagues and I am very grateful for the trust placed in me by the studio leadership team and Bandai Namco Europe as I look forward to helping propel the studio to the next stage of our business plan."

Christophe Rossignol, who has worked at the studio since it opened, has been promoted to Creative Director and Emilie Constantineau is the new Talent and Culture Director.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles