Xbox Lunar Shift Special Edition Controller Out Now - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced and released the Lunar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless controller for $69.99.

It is the second in the Shift series of Xbox controllers. The other one is the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller.

The Lunar Shift controller "is inspired by fantastical gaming worlds and brings us to new heights beyond Earth’s orbit."

Alongside the Lunar Shift controller is the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand with the same design as the controller. It is available now for $49.99.

Read details on the controller below:

Be among the first to experience the all-new Lunar Shift Special Edition controller. Much like the awe-inspiring aura of the moon, this controller shifts from silver to gold when the light hits it just right, giving the controller a stylized, smokey atmosphere. Experience the rubberized gray and black swirl grips with a mesmerizing pattern that makes each one unique by design. The textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case makes sure you stay connected to the game no matter how intense things get.

Make the controller your own by customizing button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app, allowing you to unleash your best game. As with all Xbox Wireless Controllers, you can wirelessly connect the Lunar Shift Special Edition controller to many devices including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles with the built-in Xbox Wireless radio. You can also connect to Windows 10 PCs and mobile devices with Bluetooth Low Energy when playing on the go. The 3.5mm stereo headset jack lets you plug in your favorite headset, fully immersing yourself into the experience and allowing you communicate with friends.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Lunar Shift Special Edition is available today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD MSRP. Check your local retailer or Xbox.com for more information.

If you’re looking for the best way to keep your Xbox controller at prime power levels, then go for the perfect pairing with the new Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Lunar Shift. The charge stand uses the same durable material and shares the same shimmery colors as the Lunar Shift Special Edition Wireless Controller, making it a great choice to proudly display your new controller. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Lunar Shift is available for purchase today from Microsoft Store for $49.99 USD MSRP. Visit Razer.com for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles