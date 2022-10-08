Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Launches January 19, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Atlus announced Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19, 2023.

Persona 5 Royal will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 21. It is available now for the PlayStation 4.

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺



Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022

