CATAN: Console Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dovetail Games has announced CATAN: Console Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play the official video game of CATAN on console! Acquire resources, master new strategies, and build your settlements across a board that comes to life. Challenge friends both online and in the living room or play against smart & dynamic AI to become the winning Catanian!

Charmed by opportunity and the promise of faraway riches, you and a collection of likeminded adventurers abandon your homeland and livelihoods to discover new lands. After a long and arduous journey, fraught with danger and difficulty, you arrive at the shores of a lush land, untouched by humanity, and abundant in resources.

But you are not the first to set foot on this new island, there are others who are looking to thrive—and survive. Welcome to CATAN!

A Board that Comes to Life

See each tile come to life as you grow your settlements and take over the board. Gather ore from towering mountains, collect wool from bustling pastures, or harvest lumber from thriving forests. No two games are the same, with variables boards each game will feel, look, and play different!

Play Locally with Friends

You can now play with up to 4 friends locally! Using your smart phone, connect to the game to track your cards without your friends seeing what’s in your hand.

Game Modes and Rewards

Compete in intense multiplayer games as you put your strategies to the test against other Catanians from around the world. Face the dynamic AI in single player who each have their own goals and unique play style for you to learn. Improve your skills and complete a variety of challenges throughout the seasons to unlock exciting in-game rewards.

