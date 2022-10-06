Splatoon 3 Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 70K, PS5 Sells 18K, and XS Sells 13K - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 157,348 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 2, 2022. The game has now sold 2,900,483 units at retail in Japan.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 36,261 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 14,446 units.

Valkyrie Elysium (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 23,295 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 17,067 units.

FIFA 23 (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 21,721 units. The Nintendo Switch version, FIFA 23 Legacy Edition, debuted in eighth place wit sales of 11,783 units.

Five of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, three are for the PlayStation 4, and two are for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 70,385 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 18,076 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 13,064 units, the 3DS sold 27 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 14 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 157,348 (2,900,483) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (Falcom, 09/29/22) – 36,261 (New) [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 23,295 (New) [PS4] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 21,721 (New) [PS5] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 17,067 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 14,484 (166,874) [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (Falcom, 09/29/22) – 14,446 (New) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 11,783 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 7,911 (39,996) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,126 (4,855,158)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 47,042 (2,725,538) Switch – 20,794 (18,740,181) PlayStation 5 – 15,101 (1,699,911) Xbox Series S – 9,663 (199,755) Xbox Series X – 3,401 (163,736) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,975 (273,368) Switch Lite – 2,549 (4,897,759) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,188,777) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,819,896)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

