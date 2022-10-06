The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling Launches February 23, 2023 for Switch - News

Publisher dramatic create and developer Operetta Due announced The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on February 23, 2023.

View the opening movie below:

Read details on the game below:

A fictional world that’s full of exoticism. This is a romance adventure game for women depicts rich romantic relationships that involve the character’s countries, along with conflicts and beliefs.

The Crimson Flower that Divides—a PC otome game that gained popularity due to its rich story and unique world view—is now available for Switch with new additional elements!

Story

The story unfolds on a continent where the number of women has drastically decreased due to an incurable disease known as “The Rot.”

A young girl, Naala, lives in the southern country of Rus. Her mother is abducted by the northern country of Nasla, leaving her as an orphan.

Her childhood friend Auri, the next king of Rus and someone whom she adores like a brother, supported her through her hardships.

Several years after that nightmarish night…

Naala was welcomed into the royal family, and began to feel at ease in her life as Auri’s bride to be.

However…

The nightmare begins again, as a decision will have to be made in front of the Nasla army that is kidnapping women.

Will Naala’s future be one of subordination, or…?

Additional Elements

The Japanese version of The Crimson Flower that Divides was ported from PC to PSP and PS vita.

In addition to the new elements added for the previous ports, The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling includes new scenes, active CG, and multiple languages.

Key Features:

Includes all the new elements added to the PSP and PS Vita versions released in Japan! Plus subtitles have been added to voice dramas.

PS Vita versions released in Japan! Plus subtitles have been added to voice dramas. New, never-before told stories from the perspective of the main characters!

Multiple language support: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. (Voices are in Japanese only.)

