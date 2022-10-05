PlayStation Stars is Now Available in the Americas - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially released the PlayStation Stars loyalty program in North and South America today. It released last week in Japan and Asia, and will launch in Europe and Australia on October 13.

PlayStation Stars has a four-tier level system that sees users start at Level 1 and work their way up to Level 4 by earning trophies and buying games.

Level 4 PlayStation Stars members will be given priority in the chat order when they contact PlayStation Customer Support.

The full PlayStation Stars experience will be available on the PlayStation App on iOS and Android. You can also join on playstation.com. Sony has plans to expand to console devices in the future.

PlayStation Stars lets PlayStation users earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities. The 'Monthly Check-In' campaign only requires users to play any game to receive a reward. Other campaigns will require you to earn specific trophies.

PlayStation Stars members can earn loyalty points and digital collectibles. the points can be redeemed in a catalog that includes PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles and select PlayStation Store products. Digital collectibles include digital figurines and more.

