PlayStation Stars Launches in the Americas on October 5 and Europe on October 13

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in Japan and Asia on September 29, in North and South America on October 5, and in Europe and Australia on October 13.

The full PlayStation Stars experience will be available on the PlayStation App on iOS and Android. You can also join on playstation.com. Sony has plans to expand to console devices in the future.

PlayStation Stars lets PlayStation users earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities. The 'Monthly Check-In' campaign only requires users to play any game to receive a reward. Other campaigns will require you to earn specific trophies.

PlayStation Stars members can earn loyalty points and digital collectibles. the points can be redeemed in a catalog that includes PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles and select PlayStation Store products. Digital collectibles include digital figurines and more.

Read an FAQ on PlayStation Stars below:

When is PlayStation Stars launching?

Below are the following launch dates for PlayStation Stars:

Asia, including Japan: September 29 (local time)

(local time) North and South America: October 5 (local time)

(local time) Europe and Australia: October 13 (local time)

What do I need to join PlayStation Stars? Is a PlayStation Plus membership required?

PlayStation Stars is free to join. You’ll only need to have an adult account for PlayStation Network and accept the program’s Terms of Service. While you will earn certain benefits for being a PlayStation Plus member, a PlayStation Plus membership is not required to join PlayStation Stars.

How can I access PlayStation Stars?

The full PlayStation Stars experience is accessible through the PlayStation App on iOS and Android. You can also join PlayStation Stars via playstation.com.

We have plans to expand to console devices in the future.

How does the program work?

With PlayStation Stars, you earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. Our “Monthly Check-In” campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward. Other campaigns will ask you to earn specific trophies, or even be among one of the first players to platinum a blockbuster title in their country/region. One of our first campaigns is called “Hit Play/1994” where members who correctly launch games that match song-based clues receive a special collectible.

Campaigns are updated regularly so check the PlayStation App to see new campaigns.

What rewards can I earn?

There are two types of rewards – loyalty points and digital collectibles. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles and select PlayStation Store products. As an additional benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store.*

Digital collectibles are beautifully rendered, digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation. There will be new collectibles to earn regularly, ultra-rare collectibles to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.

The digital collectibles you earn or acquire can be arranged on a display case within the PlayStation App. You can also set the display case to be viewed by others, if you choose.

At launch, by simply joining, all members will receive the Star Gazer Telescope. We’ll have Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PocketStation, Toro and Kuro celebrating, and more, as some of the first digital collectables for members to earn or acquire.

Are digital collectables one-of-a-kind? Can I sell or trade my digital collectables?

These digital collectibles are created just for our loyalty program, and while some can be rare, they are not one-of-a-kind nor does it leverage blockchain technology. They cannot be resold or traded. Digital collectibles can only be earned or acquired through PlayStation Stars.

How can I find out how rare a digital collectible is?

A digital collectible’s rarity can be found on the campaign details screen and the collectible’s details page.

How do I track and redeem my points?

Your points balance can be found on PlayStation App under your Player Profile / PlayStation Stars Points History. Points can be used to redeem items in your Rewards Catalog, which may include digital collectibles, games, or digital PSN wallet funds.

To redeem your points, go to PlayStation App > Player Profile > Playstation Stars > Rewards Catalog.

What benefits do I get for being a PlayStation Plus member if I join PlayStation Stars?

A PlayStation Plus membership is not required to join PlayStation Stars. However, as a PlayStation Plus member, if you join PlayStation Stars you can earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store, including each subscription payment for your PlayStation Plus membership. Please note PSN wallet top ups are not eligible for earning PlayStation Stars points.

What are status levels?

PlayStation Stars will have four status levels that reflect the milestones you reach. They are based on the number of non-common trophies earned for gameplay as well as full game purchases from the PlayStation Store. The higher your level is, the more perks and benefits you can get.

How long will I get to stay at my status level?

Once you reach a status level, you will stay there for the remainder of the calendar year plus an additional 13 months. For example, if you earned status level 2 in October, your Level 2 status would remain valid through that calendar year, and continue for the next 13 months from January 1 of the next year, through January 31 of the following year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

