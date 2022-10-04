Hermen Hulst: PlayStation's Biggest Single-Player Games Are Also Its Most Profitable - News

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst in an interview with Axios discussed PlayStation's plans to diversify with developing live service multiplayer games. However, it will continue to develop single-player games.

"We have a history and a reputation for building these incredible narrative-driven single-player games, such as The Last of Us and Horizon and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok," said Hulst.

"We're also diversifying now. And we have stood up 12 projects in total in the live ops multiplayer space."

Hulst revealed some of PlayStation's biggest single-player games are also its most profitable.

"Some of our biggest titles in the single player narrative-driven space are also our most profitable titles," he said.

PlayStation is also looking to release live service games set in some of its most popular single-player IP. "We're not excluding bringing some of our beloved existing franchises into live games," said Hulst.

